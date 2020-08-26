GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The need for repair work means Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants anglers to head to the Poudre Ponds in Greeley. The city needs to drain the pond to make emergency repairs to the intake pump.
Poudre Ponds is full of trout as well as warm water species like largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, black crappie and rainbow trout.
CPW says the emergency public fish salvage can start immediately but no professional angling is allowed. If the water gets too shallow, the City of Greeley will let CPW know so public access can be halted.
“Once get water back in the pond we are going to work to rebuild the fishery immediately,” said District Wildlife Manager Brandon Muller in a news release.
“It is a very popular place residents enjoy fishing at and we will work to get them a new and improved fishery once repair work is complete.”
Anglers musts have a valid Colorado fishing license but size, bag and possession limits are suspended for the emergency salvage.
All legal fishing methods are allowed except for dip nets, seines and snagging. Fishing is only permitted from sunrise until half an hour after sunset.