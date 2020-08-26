Cooler Temperatures Arrive QuicklyWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

William Forks Fire Continues To Burn With Only 5% ContainmentCrews believe they will make better progress containing the fire in the coming days due to successful burn operations.

The Cameron Peak Fire Is The Only Of The Four Large Fires Burning In The State With 0% ContainmentCameron Peak fire has burned over 21,000 acres and still has 0% containment.

Pine Gulch Fire Is 2,000 Acres Away From Being The Largest Fire In State HistoryThe Pine Gulch fire has burned over 135 thousand acres and is currently 47% contained.

Glenwood Springs Gives $100 Credit To Some Visitors To Help Boost Tourism During Grizzly Creek FireGlenwood Springs is giving $100 in "Glenwood Gold" to qualifying visitors to help boost tourism. This so-called "stimulus" program initially put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended after the Grizzly Creek Fire and subsequent closure of Interstate 70.

Grizzly Creek Fire: Containment Expands To 61%, Forest Restoration Fund StartedCrews working to slow the spread of the Grizzly Creek Fire in the Glenwood Canyon area have made significant progress in the early going of this week containing the fire. On Wednesday morning fire managers said the wildfire was at 61% containment, which was much larger than it was earlier in the week.

