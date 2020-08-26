DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s district attorney has charged a man accused of throwing fireworks into the Denver Police Headquarters plaza during a riot in downtown Denver last Saturday night. One police officer was injured by the fireworks.
Denver DA Beth McCann’s office charged Timothy Wempen, 22, with engaging in a riot, using explosives or incendiary devices, assault in the second-degree, and attempted assault in the second-degree.
Wempen is accused of throwing three large fireworks into the plaza of Denver Police Headquarters, which injured an officer.
This is part of a larger effort by law enforcement in Denver and their pledge to hold those accountable for their actions when it comes to injuries and property damage.
“My message to those who rioted on Saturday or who may be thinking of rioting in the future is that Denver will hold you accountable for your actions,” said McCann in a statement. “We will prosecute people who are alleged to have injured police officers and damaged property.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also pledged to hold those accountable for their actions.
More than a dozen others have been arrested in the aftermath of Saturday’s protests. The charges range from criminal mischief to aggravated assault.