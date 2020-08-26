AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Steve Sinclair, 30, is charged with attempted murder and a bias motivated crime after an attack in an Aurora apartment complex on Tuesday.
The victim, who is white, told police that Sinclair, who is Black, shouted “Black lives matter!” before stabbing him. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung.
A number of witnesses told police they saw Sinclair stabbing the victim, while the victim tried to run away.
According to the arrest affidavit, the first officer on the scene found Sinclair with blood on his hands and torso. The officer says Sinclair approached him saying, “Black lives matter,” and would not obey the officer’s orders. Sinclair also allegedly confessed, telling the officer, “I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,” and “I’m the stabber.”
Officers were eventually able to arrest Sinclair without a struggle.
