GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews working to slow the spread of the Grizzly Creek Fire in the Glenwood Canyon area have made significant progress in the early going of this week containing the fire. On Wednesday morning fire managers said the wildfire was at 61% containment, which was much larger than it was earlier in the week.

The latest fire map shows a majority of the eastern side of the fire contained. The western area is also contained near the Glenwood Springs side of the canyon. Portions of the northwestern and southeastern sides of the fire are still burning out of control. The northern section of the fire is proving to be difficult due to the steep and rugged terrain the fire is burning in.

“Containment lines continued to hold, despite strong outflow winds that swept across the fire east to west early Tuesday evening due to passing thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions are expected over the fire today,” fire managers wrote on Wednesday morning.

The fire that started on Aug. 10 next to Interstate 70 has torched 32,060 acres. On Monday officials reopened I-70 through the canyon on a limited basis after a two-week closure.

A total of 806 personnel are working on the fire, and on Tuesday officials shared on social media some thank you cards students mailed to firefighters. That included one from a student who lives in No Name in the canyon. That was one of the areas firefighters worked hard to save from the inferno.

“Thank you for protecting my house,” he wrote.

People who wish to help in the aftermath of the fire can donate to the White River National Forest Restoration Fund, which will go towards helping the National Forest Foundation restore natural areas that were destroyed by the Grizzly Creek Fire. The website for the fund states “Because of the canyon’s steep slopes and the severity of the burn, much of this area will not recover on its own and needs our help.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.