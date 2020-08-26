GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Glenwood Springs is giving $100 in “Glenwood Gold” to qualifying visitors to help boost tourism. This so-called “stimulus” program initially put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended after the Grizzly Creek Fire and subsequent closure of Interstate 70.

The $100 in Glenwood Gold works like cash at participating businesses in Glenwood Springs and includes dining, shops and attractions.

The tourist destination has had a rough spring due to the stay-at-home orders in Colorado due to the coronavirus pandemic. When business finally began to pick up this summer, the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 10, which shut down I-70 to traffic for nearly two weeks. That kept visitors away along with the haze and wildfire smoke as the fire continued to burn.

“Following the reopening of Glenwood Springs’ major attractions, the Glenwood Springs tourism promotion board decided that this gift was the right move, not only to support our local tourism-dependent businesses, but also to reward our dedicated visitor base. Now that the Grizzly Creek Fire is mostly contained and I-70 has reopened, it’s more important than ever to stimulate our local economy. The program was initially awarding the first 500 eligible visitors, but due to great feedback and a generous match from Garfield County we are able to now award 1000 welcome gifts and extend the program through the end of November,” said Lisa Langer, director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, the tourism department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, in a statement.

Additional Information from Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association:

The first 1,000 people who book a qualifying stay in Glenwood Springs and fill out the online contact form will receive $100 in Glenwood Gold community currency to pick up upon arrival in Glenwood Springs. To be eligible, the booking must fulfill the following criteria:

Direct book a minimum 2-Night stay at a Glenwood Springs lodging property, arriving Sunday through Thursday from July 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020. Booking through a 3rd party website, such as Booking.com does not qualify.

Langer pointed out that to help keep the community open and safe, face coverings are currently required in downtown Glenwood Springs, within businesses and at restaurants before seated. She recommends advanced reservations for some attractions and activities as social distancing protocols have reduced capacities.