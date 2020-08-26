FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were seriously injured in Fort Collins on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle that drove away. It happened at 11 a.m. Tuesday on East Mulberry Street at the Interstate 25 overpass.
Police said they are are searching for two suspects in the hit-and-run crash. Investigators said the driver of a blue 1993 Honda Civic hit the pedestrians while turning west onto Mulberry Street from northbound I-25. The two adult pedestrians were walking on the north shoulder of the street when they were hit.
Both victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
“We need our community’s help identifying the two individuals responsible for this incident,” said FCPS Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the agency’s Special Operations Division. “Leaving the scene of a crash, especially after severely injuring pedestrians, is not only morally repugnant, it’s a felony.”
Witnesses reported seeing two people inside the suspect vehicle, which left the scene before first responders arrived. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Kirkwood Drive, south of Edora Park. Investigators said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved in the crime are asked to contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.
