ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood are searching for three males who were seen in the area before a man was killed on Tuesday. The 32-year-old man died after what investigators believe was an altercation.
The homicide happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the in the 3100 block of South Platte River Drive.
The police department wants to know the identity and whereabouts of three males seen on bicycles in the area prior to the incident.
Detectives are also seeking information about and would like to speak to someone who may have picked up a male in the 1500 block of West Hampden Avenue shortly after this incident occurred.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the males in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.