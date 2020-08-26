Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies pursued a suspect vehicle early Wednesday morning that turned into a chase through two counties. It ended with the suspects running from the scene.
Copter4 flew over where the chase ended near University Boulevard and Orchard early Wednesday morning.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began when deputies saw a vehicle possibly related to a burglary at Highlands Parkway and Broadway.
That driver would not stop, which is when the pursuit began. The chase ended about six miles away and that’s when four people ran from the vehicle. Three of those suspects were arrested and one remains on the run.
Deputies say the vehicle was stolen.