CBS4 has a list of local schools that have reported COVID-19 cases here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A kindergarten class in Colorado Springs will quarantine for the next two weeks after a student developed symptoms associated with COVID-19. School District 20 is following guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on how to respond if a student or staff member shows symptoms of the virus.
The student at Academy Endeavour Elementary School began exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday. As a result, the district asked the 15-student class to quarantine along with a teacher and teacher’s assistant.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include cough, fatigue, fever and loss of taste and/or smell.
As of Wednesday, at least 16 schools in the Denver area had confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, including Douglas County and Cherry Creek School Districts.