By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Back To School, Colorado News, Coronavirus

(CBS4) – School is in full swing for most Colorado students, and it looks significantly different than normal. Several districts have already reported positive cases of COVID-19.

Below is an ongoing list of schools which have reported cases. This list is current as of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, and will be updated as needed.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Sand Creek Elementary – Douglas County – One 6th grade cohort member tested positive August 23rd; All 6th graders quarantine for two weeks.
  • Hodgkins Leadership Academy – Westminster – 109 students and six staff members quarantined after a positive case on August 21st.
  • Soaring Eagles Elementary School – Colorado Springs – One positive case on August 21st; the affected classroom is in quarantine.
  • North Mesa Elementary School – Pueblo – One positive case; district is on remote learning.
  • Woodmen Roberts Elementary – Colorado Springs – One community member has COVID symptoms; some students and staff begin quarantine August 25th.
  • Ranch Creek Elementary – Colorado Springs – One community member has COVID-like symptoms; some students and staff begin quarantine August 25th.
  • Frontier Elementary – Colorado Springs – One community member has COVID-like symptoms; some students and staff begin quarantine August 25th.
  • Belleview Elementary – Cherry Creek – One positive staff member; 5 other staff members told to quarantine on August 25th.
  • Pine Ridge Elementary – Cherry Creek – Daycare staff member (hadn’t been in the building since the school year started).
  • Vineland Elementary – Pueblo – Staff member possibly exposed; school will be closed until August 31st and remote learning continues.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Windsor Middle School – Windsor – A student tests positive August 21st; 11 staff and 37 students must quarantine.
  • Burlington Middle School – Burlington – Community member tests positive August 21st; close contacts identified by the district will quarantine.
  • Campus Middle School – Cherry Creek – One staff member tests positive August 25th; 2 students deemed close contacts must quarantine for two weeks.

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Fort Lupton High School – Fort Lupton – At least two students test positive August 19th; all students will quarantine and learn remotely for two weeks.
  • Grandview High School – Cherry Creek – One student positive; eight students quarantined on August 25th.
  • Pinnacle High School – Federal Heights – One community member tests positive; students learn virtually August 25th and 26th.

UNIVERSITIES

This story will be updated as schools report new cases and closures.

Ben Warwick

