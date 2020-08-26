DENVER (CBS4) — Vice Pres. Mike Pence was set to accept his re-nomination for a second term in the Trump administration Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention. Pence is a trusted ally of Christian conservatives, and one prominent Colorado conservative says he believes Evangelicals will turnout in even bigger numbers for the Trump/Pence ticket this year than they did in 2016.
Evangelicals make up more than a third of the Republican base and the Trump Administration has advanced their priorities — enacting policies supporting religious freedom, expanding school choice and opposing transgender rights.
Jeff Hunt is a leader in the social conservative movement in Colorado, the so-called “values voters” you might expect to reject a materialistic, three-times divorced president who is prone to profanity.
Hunt said many are willing to overlook the president’s “moral failings” to advance policies that protect the sanctity of life.
Hunt said the Democratic narrative that Republicans are the party of exclusion is simply not true.
“I’d love to know how many pro-life Democrats feel their voice is heard in their party,” Hunt said.
Eighty percent of Evangelicals voted for Trump in 2016. Recent polls show his approval rating with them has slipped some, but remains high.
Hunt is hoping a ballot measure barring late term abortions in Colorado will help turn out Trump voters here. It could also help Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who has very strong support among Christian conservatives.