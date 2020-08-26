Colorado Rockies Matt Kemp Won't Play Against Diamondbacks In Protest Of Social InjusticesKemp said on his Instagram account that he’s standing with his fellow professional athletes in protest of social injustices.

After Protest By Bucks, Nuggets Say They Haven't Discussed A Similar BoycottThe Nuggets have chosen to wear social justice messages on their jerseys, but in a virtual meeting with the media Coach Michael Malone said the team did not discuss boycotting games.

Jamal Murray Scores 42 & Plays Every Minute Of 2nd Half As Nuggets Beat Jazz In Game 5Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points in a second half where he played every minute and the Denver Nuggets avoided elimination by beating the Utah Jazz 117-107 on Tuesday night in Game 5.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fans Can Watch Online This YearThe Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will happen this year but it will be a little different because of coronavirus.

NWSL Returns To CBS, CBS All Access For Fall Season Starting In SeptemberFollowing the success of the Challenge Cup this summer, the National Women's Soccer League is returning to CBS this fall with a series of matches.

Avalanche Lose Again To Stars, Fall To 2-0 In SeriesAlexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche.