DENVER (CBS4) — A coffee shop owner in Colorado ditched tips and raised prices. She says the change lets her to pay her workers $50,000 a year.
Amethyst Coffee has three locations in Denver and a location in Edgewater. The owner says raising prices allows her to have staff on salary and eliminate their paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle.
So how much more will you pay? A cup of black coffee costs $4.50 now compared to $3.25 before.
Good on them. This is actually an exercise in free market capitalism. Instead of the government setting the employees $50,000 annual salary, the business owner sets prices to compensate employees what she feels their labor and skill is worth. The public will now vote with their wallet, in a highly competitive market for coffee, who to patronize. Free market capitalism rocks! (Personally, $3.25 would be the upper limit I’d pay for a cuppa joe, and no, I don’t feed tip jars).
A large McDonalds coffee is $1.00 and although I have not drank Amethyst coffee, I have drank Starbucks and McDonalds is a 100% better. I will not be supporting your employees. I am trying to support my family.