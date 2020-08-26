BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder Valley Students went back to school with remote learning on Wednesday. The district had initially wanted to start a hybrid learning program to kick off the school year, but more than 300 teachers qualified for a medical exemption.
“That was the main reason we switched from hybrid to online school,” said superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson who says he did not want to have teachers who are high risk schools.
Anderson tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno on CBS4 This Morning they have learned from other bigger school district’s mistakes regarding online learning. Boulder Valley has a tech team in place and they have new platforms ready to go that he claims are more simplified. Boulder Valley students will not use Zoom, but instead they will log onto Google meet.
Teachers will use Mondays as planning days to outline the online lesson for the week and on that day students will work on assignments. He hopes things will run smoother if teachers get that time they need to prepare.
Anderson says students will hold classes online until Sept. 22 then educators will reassess the remote learning plan. Anderson says they will work in partnership with the Boulder and Broomfield health departments to assess the number of COVID-19 cases. Boulder Valley Schools are also offering low cost and free childcare to families.
“We felt we need to do that for our community.”