JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of running over a 10-year-old child in Arvada last year was found guilty of four counts on Friday. Jose Morales-Reyes, 51, turned himself into police after the crash on Nov. 8, 2019.
The little girl was walking home from school with her six-year-old sister when Morales-Reyes drove up onto the sidewalk and crashed into the 10-year-old. The crash happened near the corner of West 58th Avenue and Carr Street.
The little girl was hospitalized with two broken legs, a broken arm, concussion and lacerations. The sister was not injured.
During the week-long trial, the jury heard testimony that Morales-Reyes continued along the curb for 65 feet and left the area. According to the testimony, he drove by the crash scene again before turning himself into police.
Morales-Reyes was found guilty of Leaving the Scene with Serious Bodily injury, Vehicular Assault Reckless with Serious Bodily Injury, Driving While Ability Impaired, and Reckless Driving. He will be sentenced on Oct. 30 and faces up to nine years in prison.