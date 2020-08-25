KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4) — Wolves and wolf-dogs that had to be evacuated because of the Cameron Peak and Lewstone fires in northern Colorado are now being sheltered at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Kennesburg.
The animals were evacuated from the W.O.L.F. Sanctuary on Saturday and Sunday. At that time, the Cameron Peak Fire was approximately 20 miles from the sanctuary and the Lewstone Fire was 10 miles away.
“Fire posed an imminent threat to the animals within our care as it continues to spread,” W.O.L.F. officials stated on Sunday.
Staff from both sanctuaries completed the move with help from volunteers and colleagues.
“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with The Wild Animal Sanctuary, and couldn’t thank them enough for their hospitality and dedication to protecting wildlife,” W.O.L.F. officials wrote.
W.O.L.F. officials said they would be watching the fires and posting updates on Facebook.