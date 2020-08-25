GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Williams Fork Fire has grown to 11,266 acres southwest of Fraser and is just 5% contained. The Colorado National Guard is sending two black hawk helicopters and a Chinook helicopter to help with the wildfires burning across in the state.
The human-caused fire started near the Henderson Mill on Aug. 14. It grew quickly with high winds and steep terrain. Hot, dry and windy conditions continue to fuel the fire burning in lodgepole pine, fir and aspen forest.
The fire is threatening the Henderson Mine and Mill but fortunately moving away from the communities of Fraser, Tabernash and Winter Park. Although no evacuation orders are in effect, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has asked that people living along County Road 50, County Road 50S, County Road 73, Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch to be prepared to evacuate.