STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a bear stuck in a culvert on a property in Steamboat Springs Tuesday morning.
“[A plumber] put in a waterline at a property in Priest Creek Ranch in Steamboat last week and covered it with a culvert and a bear got into the culvert,” Shannon Lukens with Steamboat Radio told CBS4.
The plumber, Kevin Deshazer, went back on Tuesday morning and found the bear stuck inside it.
You can hear a man call down to the bear — and the bear jumps up toward him.
“Good boy,” the man says. “Good boy.”
CPW Wildlife Officer Kyle Bond arrived and tranquilized the bear.
Then Bond climbed down into the culvert with the bear — and secured it with a tow strap.
Using a tractor, the bear was lifted from the hole.
CPW officials say it’s a male and weighs 250-275 pounds.
It was placed in a bear trap and CPW plans to relocate it to northern Routt County Tuesday afternoon.
Watch a full video of the rescue, courtesy of Kevin Deshazer and Cregan Ortner, and edited by Shannon Lukens, below.