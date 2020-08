Nuggets Beat Jazz With Help Of Murray's 42 PointsThe Denver Nuggets avoided elimination by beating the Utah Jazz 117-107 on Tuesday night in Game 5.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fans Can Watch Online This YearThe Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will happen this year but it will be a little different because of coronavirus.

NWSL Returns To CBS, CBS All Access For Fall Season Starting In SeptemberFollowing the success of the Challenge Cup this summer, the National Women's Soccer League is returning to CBS this fall with a series of matches.

Avalanche Lose Again To Stars, Fall To 2-0 In SeriesAlexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche.

Avalanche Goalie Philipp Grubauer, D-Man Erik Johnson Out IndefinitelyThe Colorado Avalanche could be without two important players for the rest of their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Kaufman’s Big And Tall Shop Looks Back On Unique Roots In Denver Sports As They Prepare To CloseKaufman’s Big and Tall Shop has been the place to be for guys who need a little extra fabric on to their clothes.