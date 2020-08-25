Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will happen this year but it will be a little different because of coronavirus. Fans won’t be there in person, but can still watch and take part in the excitement online.
Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1 will allow fans to still be close to the racing action without being there in-person. The event promoters say there will be live commentary, special guests, giveaways and more in addition to the historic race.
The event will be streamed live on the Mobil 1 Facebook page on Aug. 30 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.