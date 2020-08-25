THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Interstate 25, police are asking Coloradans to be on the lookout for a truck that has some damage in a specific area. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert in the case early Tuesday afternoon following Monday night’s hit-and-run crash.
The crash happened in the Thornton area at 8:19 p.m. and I-25 had to be closed for several hours for crash cleanup and the investigation. A Yamaha motorcycle rider was traveling northbound in the Thornton area between 120th Avenue and 136th Avenue when it collided with the truck. The rider died and the truck left the scene.
The truck had a Colorado license plate and it was black. The make and model aren’t known and the plate number isn’t known. But the CBI says there is likely “damage to the passenger side quarter panel and front passenger side corner.”
The victim in the crash has not been identified.
A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.