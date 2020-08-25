Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have gained full control of the Lewstone Fire burning in Larimer County. All evacuations near Rist Canyon have now been lifted.
Deputies will watch the area Tuesday night, and about 45 firefighters will return on Wednesday to stay on top of mop-up operations.
The fire burned 165 acres. It sparked on Saturday, but an exact cause has not been announced. No home have reportedly been damaged, nor has anyone been hurt.
Air support flew in from the Cameron Peak Fire burning about 75 miles west, near Gould.