RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Republican House candidate Lauren Boebert is headed to Washington. She has received and accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to attend his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday night.
President Trump will officially accept the Republican nomination for president at the White House on Thursday night. Boebert’s campaign confirmed Tuesday that she will attend.
“It is an absolute honor to be chosen as one of President Trump’s guests at this important event,” Boebert said. “I look forward to spending time at the White House and listening in person as President Trump makes his case for re-election. The Trump administration certainly delivered in a big way for us on the Jordan Cove Pipeline and moving the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction.”
I've received an invitation from President Trump to attend his acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday evening.
It is an absolute honor to be chosen as one of President Trump's guests at this important event. 🇺🇸
— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2020
Boebert is running to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. That district covers all of Colorado’s Western Slope, a portion of Southern Colorado, and the Four Corners. Cities in the district include Pueblo, Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, Durango, and Aspen. She beat incumbent Scott Tipton in the June primary, and will face Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in the November General Election.
Another reason to vote blue. if elected she will compete with Cory Gardner for room to attach to Trumps ass.