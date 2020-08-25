GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn in Glenwood Canyon and has burned more than 32,000 acres since it started on Aug. 10. The fire is 44% contained.
A total of 775 firefighting personnel are on scene, including crews battling the fire from the air with helicopters.
Firefighters say there will likely be increased fire activity on Tuesday as interior fuels flare up due to low fuels moisture, higher temperatures and strong winds.
I-70 reopened through the canyon on Monday although the Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers to take it easy through the burn area.
“Travelers should prepare for intermittent closures on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon that are required for repairs after the Grizzly Creek Fire or if conditions in the canyon require a safety closure. Repairs include the replacement of power poles by aerial operations, which require closing the interstate. The roadway and structures along the eastbound deck have been reviewed and are safe to travel on,” CDOT stated.
They say there are certain rules drivers need to abide by:
– There will be lower speed limits in place.
– No stopping will be allowed through Glenwood Canyon.
– A head-to-head detour is in place between Hanging Lake Tunnel and near No Name Tunnel.
– Rest areas in the canyon are closed.