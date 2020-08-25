GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police are investigating a hate crime that occurred against a University of Northern Colorado student. The assault happened off campus on August 22nd, and police believe the student was targeted because of the color of their skin.
The investigation is in the early stages, and information is limited, but reports given to the university suggest a racially-motivated crime.
UNC Police and Greeley Police are working together to investigate the crime and locate those responsible.
“Incidents motivated by racism and hate are incongruent with our values as a university community,” UNC President Andy Feinstein said in a statement. “We are even more heartbroken that this has happened at the start of the all semester, when it proves more important than ever that we each look out for one another to protect the health and safety of our fellow Bears. In the midst of a global pandemic that threatens our welfare and that of our families, we must not lose sight of the very real threats posed by discrimination, hate, and racism, as well as the violent and oftentimes more subtle ways that they manifest in the actions of individuals and institutions.”