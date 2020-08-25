FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police are searching for two suspects wanted in a hit and run that seriously injured two pedestrians. Officers responded to the collision around 11 a.m. Tuesday on East Mulberry Street at the Interstate 25 overpass.
Investigators said the driver of a blue 1993 Honda Civic hit the pedestrians while turning west onto Mulberry Street from northbound I-25. The two adult pedestrians were walking on the north shoulder of Mulberry when they were hit.
Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
“We need our community’s help identifying the two individuals responsible for this incident,” said FCPS Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the agency’s Special Operations Division. “Leaving the scene of a crash, especially after severely injuring pedestrians, is not only morally repugnant, it’s a felony.”
Witnesses reported seeing two people inside the suspect vehicle, which left the scene before first responders arrived. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Kirkwood Drive, south of Edora Park. Investigators said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved in the hit and run are asked to contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.