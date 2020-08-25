Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Englewood police are looking for three persons of interest following a deadly stabbing near the South Platte River. Officers were called to South Platte River Drive near West Dartmouth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are searching for three male persons of interest who were seen leaving the area on surveillance video. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).