ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer helped to save an elk over the weekend, and it’s one he’s already saved before. The bull elk fell into a pool and became stuck.
It happened on Sunday in Estes Park.
The officer draped a rope around its antlers and created a pulley system to get the elk to move toward the stairs of the pool.
After some time, the elk finally walked out and ran away. CPW says the officer will monitor him.
The same elk became entangled with some netting two years ago. The same officer tranquilized him and removed the netting.
Officials ask residents to look around their property and remove any material that might cause harm to wildlife.