COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — An accomplished journalist in Colorado Springs passed away on Monday, while hiking near the summit of Mount Cameron. Don Ward, who was a news anchor on 11 News (KKTV), was 55 years old. It is believed that he had a heart attack.
“He is, by far, one of the most talented journalists I’ve ever known, and he has taught our newsroom so much,” Ward’s co-anchor, Dianne Derby said, when the announced his death to the public.
Ward had worked at KKTV since 2006.
In 2010 the on-air version of his blog, “The Written Ward,” won him an Emmy Award for best commentator/editorialist. You can read some of his online blogs here.
KKTV reported that he was with friends when he died — and he was doing what he loved.
In addition to his love for the mountains, Ward is remembered for his passion for live theater, especially musicals. Ward was a tireless promoter the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. In his honor, his family has set up the Don Ward Memorial Theatre Fund.
“Donations to this fund will further our work by sponsoring musical theatre artists who appear on our stages, behind the scenes, and in our orchestra pit,” the website for the Fine Arts Center states.
Details on a memorial service are not available yet.