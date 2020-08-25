DENVER (CBS4) – There are only two words to describe our weather this August in Colorado; hot and hazy. Our temperatures have been scorching all month.

As of Tuesday, we officially had 23 days in the 90s here in Denver. This is now the all time record for 90 degree days in August. We’ve also had 15 days above 95 degrees. This is also now the all time record high for 95 or above days in Denver. The old record was 12 from 2011.

We aren’t done yet! Denver has also seen six day with record tying or record breaking temperatures. That isn’t a record, but it is impressive.

Tuesday was also day 65 this summer of 90 degrees or above here in Denver, which is second on the all time list. It was also our 15th day in a row in the 90s here in Denver. We’ll add two more days to that streak by Thursday. After that, we get a break from the heat and drop to the 80s on Friday! (That was quite the stats breakdown!)

We’re not done with the 90s yet. We still have more possible this weekend. There will be an even bigger cool down coming our way next week that may have you breaking out some fall gear or getting that Pumpkin Spice Latte. We could see some 70s in our forecast by Monday.