DENVER (CBS4) – Denver residents will be able to vote on a new retail sales tax that would be used to fund services for people experiencing homelessness. On Monday night, Denver City Council voted unanimously to put the sales tax initiative on the ballot.
The .25% tax would fund the Homelessness Resolution Program for housing and other services. It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Councilwoman Robin Kniech introduced the proposal. She admitted it’s not perfect, but said it’s a start.
“I get asked all the time, ‘What can this money achieve? does anything even work?’ And the interesting about this topic is that the success is 100% invisible,” said Kniech. “Everytime we house someone, our community can’t see it because they’re living in apartments, in a home, maybe a transitional housing unit… they are not visible to us anymore.”
The ordinance will be on the ballot in the special municipal election on Nov. 3.
On Tuesday morning, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure cleaned up a homeless encampment on 22nd Street, between Broadway and Stout Street.