DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools started remote learning on Monday with a goal of mid-October to possibly return to in-person learning. The school district does have 55 sites set up through its Discovery Link before and after school program for those students who are unable to attend online school at home, at least for a few hours a day.
The program started taking a limited number of children over the summer and continued the program into the fall for remote learning. The sites feature a limited number of students spaced out with supervision.
DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova checked out the setup at Newlon Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
“It’s so great to see kids really engaged and it’s a very different way to think about doing school for sure, but it’s been so important for kids to be able to reconnect with their teachers and other students even though we’re doing it with technology,” said Cordova.
The Discovery Link sites were initially opened to provide child care for the DPS staff but the program has since expanded to all DPS families.
The sites are currently only operating during the morning hours.