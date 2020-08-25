Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment wants to make sure that children living in the city don’t go hungry. During the coronavirus pandemic, some in Denver are struggling with hunger or food insecurity.
DDPHE awarded nearly $6 million in grants to 25 organizations that help feed more than 129,000 children. That includes some Denver Public Schools and Denver Public Library locations.
Some 22% of people living in Denver are facing hunger right now, that’s double the previous rates in the city.