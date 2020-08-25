DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for a break from the August heat we have some good news in the extended forecast. A summer cold front is expected to arrive Friday into Saturday with cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms.

A second and stronger cold front is likely later in the upcoming weekend with high temps by Monday as much as 15 degrees below normal in some areas. The latest 6-10 day temperature outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows a good chance for below normal temps between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, especially in northern Colorado.

With the cooler air a dusting of snow will be possible on some of Colorado’s highest peaks by Sunday night or early Monday. The best chance for this to happen would be on the 14ers north of Interstate 70. Below is a snippet from the National Weather Service forecast for Longs Peak.

Some computer models even show minor accumulations on the highest peaks in northern Wyoming and southern Montana. If that were to happen it would melt fast but nonetheless it’s a sign that the shift to fall is just around the corner.