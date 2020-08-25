Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs is the latest to require quarantines after a positive COVID-19 case. District officials are asking some students and staff to stay home for two weeks.
Three schools – Woodmen Roberts Elementary, Ranch Creek Elementary, and Frontier Elementary – are quarantining certain staff and students who have presented symptoms of COVID-19. Those showing symptoms must remain at home until they are no longer showing symptoms.
Anyone who has come in close contact with those in question have been told to stay home for 14 days. The areas of the school where the students and staff were closed for deep cleaning on Monday, and are back open Tuesday.