DENVER (CBS4) – Peaceful protestors gathered in Fuller Park north of Manual High School Monday night to call for more change after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wisconsin.

Lynn Sulliean was among them. She’s lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

“It’s just getting out of hand, with the police just killing black people, for no reason other than they are black,” she said.

She and her daughter Savy Duncan listened to speakers and watched as the message about change was delivered to a gathering in the hundreds.

The protest was organized by Denver School Board director Tay Anderson.

“We showed who we are as a city. There was not a police officer in sight. We knew how to handle counter-protestors. We knew how to keep it going,” said Anderson

Anderson said earlier in the evening he’d received word right wing extremist protestors would show up. But only one apparent agitator came around. Protestors surrounded him and despite some raised voices, the situation de-escalated and there was no violence.

Anderson delivered a message about the shooting in Wisconsin and other shootings, as well as questioning Blue Lives Matter advocates.

“You’re able to take off a police uniform. I’m not able to take off my skin, when I go home.”

Speaker Quincy Revq addressed the question of whether months of protest have worked.

“Have we stopped systemic racism? Then that’s not going to be the right litmus test. The fact that we’re waking up a sleeping people, that we have individuals uniting and coming together, under my estimation is it’s working.”

To have “worked” he replied, was only when achievements were already realized — and we’re not there yet, he replied.