LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cameron Peak Fire burning in the northwest portion of Larimer County continues with no containment, but the good news is the fire hasn’t grown significantly between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
No structures have been damaged but the fire remains active due to hot, dry, and windy conditions.
Crews are working to build a fire line in the Sage Meadows area to connect two roads with the intent on creating a fire break.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Law enforcement is asking the public for help. They’re hoping that someone took photos of the Cameron Peak Fire from the trails located south of Cameron Peak. Anyone who has those photos is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.
They say the most helpful photos would be those taken of “active fire adjacent to any of the adjacent trails especially of smoke and flames located near these trails. If you have other information to share, you can call 307-745-2392, option 5, and leave your name and call back number so law enforcement can contact you.”