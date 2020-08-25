MEDINA ALERTBe on the lookout for a damaged pickup truck after fatal hit-and-run on I-25
By Jennifer McRae
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear that was badly burned on its paws in a fire west of Durango was released back into the wild. The bear had been recovering from those burns for the past two months.

On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers took the bear to a remote location not far from where he was found. The bear had been recovering from burned paws at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility since June.

No tracking device was placed on the 2-year-old bear as he was released back into the wild because his contact with humans was restricted to care of his wounds.

The bear happily scampered away once it got away from all the peering eyes of the wildlife photographers!

