GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There could be an increase smoke from the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County on Monday and Tuesday, officials warned. If the weather conditions allow, crews plan to burn vegetation between control lines and the main perimeter of the fire to create a secure line of containment.
“Individuals in the area will likely see an increase in smoke due to the burning activities,” officials warned.
Officials shared a time-lapse video showing the smoke from the fire on Sunday afternoon. The video was taken from Jones Pass, looking towards the head of the fire, into Williams Fork drainage.
Time-Lapse Video: Smoke from the #WilliamsForkFire on Sunday.
An increase in smoke is possible Monday and Tuesday. Crews hope to burn vegetation to create containment lines.
Incident command said firefighters made good progress on Sunday, preparing additional line to the west and southwest portions of the fire.
On Monday, the fire was estimated to be 11,048 acres in size, with 3% containment. More than 300 personnel are fighting the fire.
It is believed to be human-caused.
It is burning southwest of the town of Fraser.
