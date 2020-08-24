CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Grand County News, Haze, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires, Williams Fork Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There could be an increase smoke from the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County on Monday and Tuesday, officials warned. If the weather conditions allow, crews plan to burn vegetation between control lines and the main perimeter of the fire to create a secure line of containment.

Williams Fork Fire (credit: Kari Greer)

“Individuals in the area will likely see an increase in smoke due to the burning activities,” officials warned.

Officials shared a time-lapse video showing the smoke from the fire on Sunday afternoon. The video was taken from Jones Pass, looking towards the head of the fire, into Williams Fork drainage.

Incident command said firefighters made good progress on Sunday, preparing additional line to the west and southwest portions of the fire.

On Monday, the fire was estimated to be 11,048 acres in size, with 3% containment. More than 300 personnel are fighting the fire.

Williams Fork Fire (credit: Kari Greer)

It is believed to be human-caused.

The Williams Fork Fire taken from Ute Pass facing east on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (credit: Sarah Wieck)

It is burning southwest of the town of Fraser.

RELATED: Fort Collins Air Quality Approaches Very Unhealthy, Almost As Bad As Beijing
 

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply