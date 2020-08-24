Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– It pays to wear your seat belt, in more ways than one if you are in Greeley. Drive thru customers at Scooter’s Coffee on Friday, will be given $1 off any coffee drink for wearing their seat belt.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the local coffee shop which is owned by two first responders.
“Click It For Coffee” aims to improve seat belt use in Weld County. That county has the highest number of unbuckled fatalities than any other county in Colorado.
In Weld County, the seat belt use rate is nearly 10% below the national average.
