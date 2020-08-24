DENVER (CBS4)– With more people working from home and spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, state health experts are urging Coloradans to test their homes for radon.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is recommending that residents test their homes for the potentially dangerous gas.
You can’t see or smell radon. It’s the second-leading cause of lung cancer behind tobacco in the United States. Some 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year are blamed on radon.
The CDPHE says half of all homes have radon levels higher than recommended by the EPA.
Radon comes naturally from the Earth. You can test at home yourself with a radon testing kit from the CDPHE.
LINKS: Radon Testing Kit | CDPHE Radon Information