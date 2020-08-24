DENVER (CBS4)– Kaufman’s Big and Tall Shop has been the place to be for guys who need a little extra fabric on to their clothes. Sam Kaufman runs the store selling everything from sport coats, ties, shoes and even a pair of size 76 jeans.

“Big, tall, short and small. Kaufman fits them all,” Sam Kaufman chuckled.

The large pants aren’t the only thing that makes this place unique. It’s also rooted in the Denver sports scene. Back in 1958, Sam’s Dad Fred, got the bright idea to open the Big and Tall Shop after hanging around Troy Bledsoe, who was a coach for the University of Denver Men’s Basketball team.

“So, he started getting around all these tall guys, realizing they couldn’t find clothes. It was the Montgomery Ward catalogue and the Sears catalogue. And that’s how any tall guys or big guys were able to buy any clothes,” Kaufman said.

Fred was off and running. He switched from his regular clothing shop to a Big and Tall shop.

Fortunately, he was on the advisory board of the American Basketball Association. He was able to fit many of the basketball players on the Denver Rockets, better known today as the Denver Nuggets.

“Back in the day, we’d wait around in the locker room and after the game when they showered up and did their interviews, hey would pile in the Pontiac or GM and he would open the store and he’d sale them clothes,” Kaufman said.

It seemed everyone visited the shop including Nuggets legends Dan Issel to Dikembe Mutombo and even former Nuggets head coach Doug Moe.

“Doug was always such a fantastic coach and when he was coaching, he would get totally disheveled,” Kaufman said.

“He would have worn the same sports coat too if she (Jane, Doug’s wife) would have let him but of course she did not.”

Sam dressed up Denver Broncos players and coaches, too. Once Sam and his father outfitted former Broncos star Simon Fletcher when he was shooting a commercial at Mile High Stadium. They also threw clothes on Wade Phillips.

“Wade was a classic conservative guy, so that’s the way he always presents himself. He’s got that air of him and he would dress accordingly,” Kaufman said.

But, just like how the players and coaches have moved on, so has Sam. His father died in 2010 and Sam as continued to run the store in his honor. Now, Sam is ready to retire and will close the store in October. The memories of every athlete and customer who walked through the doors will stick with Sam and his family, as he hopped, he made his father proud.”

“It’s the end of an era and I’m honored to bring it in my father’s legacy for as long as I did- 62 years,” Kaufman said.

“I’m going to miss coming here but I’m going to really look forward to what the next chapter is. And getting time to spend time with my wife and my grandchildren and travel and fish and have fun.”