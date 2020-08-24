GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– Good news for fishermen in Colorado. It’s all-you-can-fish at Jumbo Reservoir east of Grand Junction.
Starting Monday, there are no limits on size, bag or possession for any fish you can catch at the reservoir due to the severe drought.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that high irrigation demand cause by the drought has severely reduced water levels. That has them concerned that the entire fishery will be lost.
That means that everyone who has a valid Colorado fishing license can catch as many fish, regardless of size or species, as they want at Jumbo Reservoir.
While the fishery is being rebuilt, anglers are encouraged to fish other reservoirs like North Sterling and Prewitt Reservoir with great walleye and crappie populations as well as Jackson Reservoir.