By Danielle Chavira
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 25 Monday night in Thornton. Police say lanes between 120th and 136th Avenues are closed.

Details about the crash were not released. Investigators expect the closure to last several hours.

Colorado State Patrol says a motorcyclist was involved.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

