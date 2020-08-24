Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly crash shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 25 Monday night in Thornton. Police say lanes between 120th and 136th Avenues are closed.
Details about the crash were not released. Investigators expect the closure to last several hours.
Colorado State Patrol says a motorcyclist was involved.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
N/B I-25 completely shut down between 120th Ave to 136th Ave. Traffic investigators are actively investigating a fatal crash & will have the highway shut down for several hours. Please Washington St or Huron St. pic.twitter.com/VcjllRwbxV
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) August 25, 2020