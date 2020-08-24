Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A homeowner was shot during an attempted break-in near Interstate 70 and Lowell Boulevard. Wheat Ridge police responded to the shooting in the 3900 block of West 49th Avenue early Monday morning.
Investigators initially said the suspect was shot by the homeowner and they did not believe there was any danger to the public. They later issued a correction, saying it was the homeowner who was shot — and they were working to release a description of the suspect.
Police said the resident was taken to the hospital but did not provide any information about the victim’s condition.