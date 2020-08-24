Comments
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hanging Lake will likely remain closed to hikers for some time due to the Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon. The fire grew to 30,719 acres on Monday morning. It began on Aug. 10.
U.S. Forest Service officials say images taken last week show the fire burned above the lake but spared the lake and waterfall, although how much drainage from the fire is in the lake is unknown.
The fire did burn through some of the lower trail but just how much the area has been impacted is unclear. The Forest Service hasn’t been able to determine when they will be able to evaluate all the damage near the lake.
