DOTSERO, Colo. (CBS4) – A new flare up near the Grizzly Creek Fire has forced traffic to stop on Interstate 70. The highway was reopened Monday after being closed for weeks because of the fire.
Firefighters say the new fire is in the Cottonwood Pass area, near mile marker 126.5.
A helicopter is gathering water from the Colorado River – along I-70 – to help douse the fire.
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed between Exit 116 – CO 82; Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 – Dotsero. Short term road closure for emergency operations https://t.co/J6UYZpGNHm
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 25, 2020
