GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – Traffic was light Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. It opened for the first time in two weeks since the Grizzly Creek Fire started.

“Amazing work over the weekend. The fact that it’s reopened is great for us. We’re going to get home with enough time to recover from the weekend by the end of the day,” said Jesse O’Keefe.

It took O’Keefe nearly double his normal travel time to get to a car race in Limon on Friday. When he found out the corridor in Glenwood Canyon had partially reopened, he was ecstatic.

“It’s just so nice to be able to just get home in a straight line,” he said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the limited reopening Monday morning but warned motorists there would have be intermittent closures:

“Travelers should prepare for intermittent closures on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon that are required for repairs after the Grizzly Creek Fire or if conditions in the canyon require a safety closure. Repairs include the replacement of power poles by aerial operations, which require closing the interstate. The roadway and structures along the eastbound deck have been reviewed and are safe to travel on,” CDOT stated.

They say there are certain rules drivers need to abide by:

– There will be lower speed limits in place.

– No stopping will be allowed through Glenwood Canyon.

– A head-to-head detour is in place between Hanging Lake Tunnel and near No Name Tunnel.

– Rest areas in the canyon are closed.

CDOT also said weather will play a large role in the intermittent closures and advised that motorists pay careful attention to the forecast.

“CDOT has carefully reviewed the hazards affecting I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, the roadway is a changing environment. Even minimal amounts of rain could trigger mudslides, debris flows or rockslides in the burn area. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Glenwood Canyon this week and could prompt a safety closure.”