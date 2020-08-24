DENVER (CBS4)– Monday was the first day back to school for many students in Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools. There were some glitches with remote learning.
In some cases, students had trouble logging onto their online platforms, like Zoom which suffered an outage.
Some teachers in Denver adapted quickly by switching platforms. Other students say they were able to log on without any issues and started lessons on Monday.
“So we spent all of last week doing one-on-one contacts with students because we know relationships really matter. We’ve put special focus this year on creating welcoming, nurturing environments in the remote setting. We think that’s really important,” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova. “We want to make sure that we’re reaching out to all of our students if they are not logging on and we think it’s really critical. This is school and we need to do everything we can to make sure kids don’t get further behind.”
DPS is the largest school district in Colorado and those teachers have worked hard to prepare for remote learning, which is district-wide through Oct. 16.