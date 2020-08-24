Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s District Attorney says a deadly shooting involving Denver police officers was justified. Beth McCann says the officers will not face criminal charges.
Officers responded to a call from a home near Irving Street and Kentucky Avenue on Jan. 1. They say someone inside called 911 because their housemate assaulted them.
When officers arrived, they say Gerardo Conchas-Bustos charged at them with a knife in his hand.
The suspect got within three feet of the officer, who fired a shot and killed the suspect.
McCann will host a virtual public meeting on Aug. 27 to discuss her decision.