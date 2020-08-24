CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
(CBS4) – School is in full swing for most Colorado students, and it looks significantly different than normal. Several districts have already reported positive cases of COVID-19.

Below is an ongoing list of schools which have reported cases. This list is current as of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, and will be updated as needed.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOLS

UNIVERSITIES

This story will be updated as schools report new cases and closures.

Ben Warwick

